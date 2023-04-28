Liskeard Royal British Legion will be holding a number of events in celebration of the Coronation of our new King.
Firstly, there will be a Coronation competition to help decorate the club ahead of the coronation bank holiday weekend. Youngsters between ages five and 11 are being invited to entre a drawing, painting or model depicting some aspect of the Coronation. Entries can be handed in before tomorrow (Sunday, April 30) between 2 and 4pm to branch members in the club.
The branch will also be holding a Drumhead service on May 7 at 11am on the Parade outside Webb's house in Liskeard.