Get back into work with Maker Heights
Thursday 6th October 2022 4:00 pm
Share
Get back into work ( )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
ANYONE wanting to get back into work who lives in Liskeard, Saltash or Torpoint or the surrounding areas are being encouraged to attend free weekly sessions at Maker Heights.
If you are interested in local history and habitat conservation, then you will be given the chance to build your confidence and skills with workshops on archaeological training, map reading skills and habitat management of historic features.
Maker Heights also provide a free lunch, transport and childcare.
To book a place or to findout more, email [email protected] or visit www.cornwall-aonb.gov.uk/monuments-matter-to-people
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |