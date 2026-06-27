ANNA Gelderd has welcomed the decision by the Tamar Bridge Joint Committee to reject plans to increase the Tamar Tag administration fee, saying local residents have made their opposition clear and calling for a fairer long-term funding solution for the crossings.
The proposed increase, which would have seen the Tamar Tag administration fee rise from 80p to £2, was abandoned after a major public consultation showed overwhelming opposition from residents and businesses. A total of 82 per cent of respondents said they did not support the rise, with thousands taking part in the consultation process.
Ms Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, said: "I welcome the Joint Committee’s decision to reject the proposed increase to the TamarTag admin fee. Local people have made their views very clear, with 82% of respondents opposing the proposal in the consultation."
The South East Cornwall MP said the decision reflected the strength of feeling among communities who depend on the Tamar Bridge and Tamar crossings for everyday journeys, including access to jobs, healthcare, education and essential services.
She added: “Residents and businesses in South East Cornwall already shoulder a disproportionate share of the cost of the Tamar Crossings while earning below the national average. I've been campaigning alongside Luke Pollard and Fred Thomas for cheaper crossings for local people, not higher charges.”
The Joint Committee’s unanimous decision followed a consultation that received more than 5,842 survey responses, representing around 11 per cent of Tamar Tag account holders directly affected by the proposed increase. More than 50,000 account holders were also contacted as part of the engagement process.
Alongside the survey responses, more than 3,700 additional comments were submitted, with many residents warning that a higher fee would place further pressure on people who have little or no alternative to using the crossings.
The proposed rise had been recommended by Tamar Crossings Chief Officer Philip Robinson, who outlined the financial challenges facing the organisation, including rising operational costs, inflation pressures and a decline in cash payments.
However, committee members said the public response demonstrated that increasing charges on local users was not the right solution and instead highlighted the need for wider government support for the strategic transport links.
Ms Gelderd – who was recently part of a summit group who met recently to discuss various matters relating to the Tamar Crossings – said she recognised the pressures facing the crossings but insisted that local people should not be expected to carry the burden alone.
She said: “I recognise the financial pressures facing the crossings, but asking local people to pay more is not the answer. We need a fairer, long-term funding solution that reduces the burden on the communities who rely on these crossings every day and that’s what I’ll continue working with all stakeholders to secure.”
The decision has been welcomed by campaigners and residents across South East Cornwall and Plymouth, who have argued the Tamar crossings serve a much wider economic and social purpose than simply connecting communities on either side of the river.
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