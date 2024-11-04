The General had a distinguished military career rising quickly though the ranks, serving in the jewel in Britain’s crown, India, in Burma and in the Zulu and Boer wars. He found himself commander of a force sent to Natal, near the mining town of Dundee in South Africa. He’d been sent to Natal as diplomatic relations with the Boers deteriorated and was to take precautionary measures in case hostilities broke out. He was in command of the advance British position in Dundee with four battalions of infantry, three batteries of artillery and one cavalry regiment when war was declared on October 12, 1899.