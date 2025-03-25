VITAL community initiatives across Cornwall aimed at tackling poverty and social isolation within the county are set to benefit from funds raised a gala dinner held in London.
The Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) welcomed 200 guests to its second gala dinner held at the prestigious Royal Automobile Club.
The evening brought together supporters from across the UK to raise vital funds for a number of grassroots organisations within Cornwall.
Through generous donations, exciting live and silent auctions, plus a grand prize draw sponsored by Boodles, the event raised over £150,000 to support vital community initiatives. The evening was proudly sponsored by JB Estates, whose Managing Partner, Josephine Ashby, is a committed supporter of the Foundation and sits on the board.
Chair of the Foundation, Kim Conchie DL FRSA, welcomed guests and introduced guest speakers from A Band of Brothers, an organisation providing mentoring for young men who have faced adversity. Their inspiring stories highlighted the importance of CCF’s work in funding organisations that offer life-changing support.
Kim said: “Following the last London Gala in 2023, we have once again demonstrated the generosity and commitment of our supporters, proving how vital this network is for the people of Cornwall. Every pound raised tonight goes towards making real, tangible change for those who need it most.”
Tamas Haydu, CEO of Cornwall Community Foundation, commented: “It was a pleasure to gather with so many supporters at this wonderful event. The generosity of our supporters allows us to invest in grassroots projects that make a real difference in people’s lives. We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from individuals and businesses who believe in a Cornwall where everyone can thrive.”
Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) is an independent charity that mainly support community groups who are making a positive impact in helping to overcome these challenges of disadvantage, exclusion and poverty for all ages. Since 2003, they have awarded more than £20 million, supporting more than 8,000 local organisations.
Last year they helped to distribute £3,203,675 in grants across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, supporting 675 projects and 105,205 people.
Representing A Band of Brothers, Joe Spencer, a past mentee, shared his experience: “Without the support of A Band of Brothers and funding from Cornwall Community Foundation, I wouldn’t be where I am today. In fact, I wonder if I'd be here at all. ABOB was that important. Having a mentor helped me find stability and purpose, and it means so much to see people come together tonight to support this kind of work.”
Bridget Barton, Chair of the Gala Dinner Committee, said: “Organising this event is always an incredible experience, and seeing the generosity of our guests year after year is truly inspiring. The funds raised will go directly to those in need, and it’s heartening to know that our collective efforts are making a real impact in Cornwall’s communities.”
Out-of-county support for CCF reinforces the power of philanthropy in strengthening Cornish communities. The evening’s fundraising efforts now be distributed to projects such as Band of Brothers that are supporting these communities.