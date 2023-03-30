THE Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup, in partnership with England Football, returns for the 2023 season, with Cornwall seeing 57 teams participating in this year’s competition.
This year’s regional finals in Cornwall begin this month.
The return of the Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup has seen an increase in team participation compared to previous years.
The Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup gives young players across the country the chance to get involved in this energy-packed game, compete against other teams and go all the way to the national finals.
Peter Murphy, Senior Director of Marketing at the Pokémon Company International, commented: “Following the success of last year, Pokémon is thrilled to see its national futsal competition go from strength to strength, with the 2022/23 season seeing a record number of participants. It’s great to see teams who enjoyed competing last year sign up again this year and continue to develop their futsal skills, alongside the many new clubs we are welcoming to the competition this year. With the regionals fast approaching, this year’s competition is set to be our best yet.”
Louise Gear, The FA’s Head of Development at the FA added: “We are delighted to see so many teams register once again to take part in this year’s competition and we’re excited to see what the 2022/23 season brings.
“Thousands of children from clubs up and down the country will be participating in what promises to be an exciting and fun competition for all involved, and we look forward to seeing who will be crowned winners come the finals.”
Pokémon is the title partner of the FA’s Youth Futsal Programme.