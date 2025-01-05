A CHANGE in management proposed for a village car park has caused “fury and worry” among people in Kingsand and Cawsand.
Cornwall Council is set to lease 25 of its 260 car parks to Corserv Solutions with management and enforcement to be carried out by a third-party company. It’s part of a wider plan to decentralise various Council-owned assets in the county, saving the local authority an estimated £2-million.
Cornwall Council says that a trial carried out in Newquay last year showed that fears over Automatic Number Plate Recognition and the possible introduction of big fines were unfounded. The council says the change will enable it to continue to take an income from the car parks whilst releasing itself from the liability.
But Rame Peninsula Cornwall councillor, Kate Ewert, says that with three bodies looking to take an income from the car parks — the council, Corserv and the third party management company — price rises seem “inevitable”. The introduction of winter charges is thought to be very likely once the transfer takes place.
Residents and business owners in Cawsand are now extremely worried about their access to parking, said Cllr Ewert.
“We issue 68 parking permits for the village, 24 of which are for on-street parking bays and the rest are in the car park,” she said. “People literally can’t park outside their houses. There is no other street space to put in more parking. There is absolute fury about it.”
There is also uncertainty about arrangements for the Rame Community Bus and the boat park area of the car park, with “no specific consultation having been done with these groups” said Cllr Ewert.
Local people are being encouraged to make their views known before the deadline of January 9. Visit www.cornwall.gov.uk/council-news/transport-streets-and-waste/residents-asked-for-views-on-car-park-proposals
Councillor David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council, added: “In this challenging financial climate, these proposals will ensure that the car parks can continue to be well-maintained and that the council can focus its resources on other areas.”