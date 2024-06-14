Looe Citizen of the Year Tracey Pickard is seeking donations for Looe’s fireworks.
The two New Year’s Eve displays are organised by a small group of volunteers in partnership with the Looe Development Trust.
They are looking for funds for the family and midnight displays, each costing in the region of £6,000.
Tracey said: “We would love to raise sufficient funds to cover the costs of the 2024 event plus a sizeable amount towards the 2025. We therefore aim to raise £8,000 between now and the end of 2024.”
Donations can be made online at: www.gofundme.com/f/looes-new-years-eve-fireworks