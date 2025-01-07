TWO fundraising events have helped bring in almost £2,000 for Saltash Cricket Club as they look to recover from last week’s devastating arson attack at their ground.
The fire, which started in one of the club’s storage containers at their Chapel Field base at 4.07pm on Thursday, January 2, caused significant damage to vital club equipment, including gang mowers, scoreboard, covers, playing equipment, marquees and other items used to prepare the cricket strip itself.
More than £1,500 was raised on Sunday when members of the team made their way around Plymouth, Saltash and its surrounding areas to collect used Christmas trees, before a quiz night held at the Ploughboy Inn on Monday helped raise a further £300.
As well as well as appealing for information on the cricket club fire, Devon and Cornwall Police also want to know more about a fire that was started around 6pm in a play area in Yellowtor Road and another involving a Beryl Bike at the junction with Gallagher Way on the same day.
A statement said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may be able to assist us in investigating these crimes. Did you see anything suspicious in the area around the time of the fires, or do you have dash cam, CCTV or video doorbell footage?”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police online or call on 101 quoting crime reference 50250001231.
Elsewhere, firefighters were called to an attempted arson attack at Bodmin College just after midnight on Saturday, January 4.
A crew from the town’s fire station discovered an extinguished a bin fire, as well as three other fires at the site in Lostwithiel Road.
Again, if anyone has any information regarding this incident, they should contact the police via the force website or by calling 101 referencing the incident number 24 of January 4.