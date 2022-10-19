Fundraiser in Looe supports Luna’s Fund
A local women who suffered pregnancy loss is hosting a raffle to raise money for charity. Hannah Howarth from Looe, is fundraising for Luna’s Fund, a charity in based in Plymouth.
Luna’s fund is set up to support families following the devastating loss of a baby. Luna’s fund helps to provide relaxing getaways, food hamper deliveries, nursery redecoration, support groups and more for families in need.
Hannah explained: “Each October I strive to raise money and awareness in aid of baby loss awareness month, a cause very close to my heart. Prior to having my son, I suffered a number of pregnancy losses. I found myself in a world that I didn’t realise existed, a world full of pregnancy/baby loss types that no one ever teaches you about, a world 1 in 4 women find themselves in, a world of pain, grief and loneliness.
“A world that once you are in, stays with you for ever. Whenever I fundraise, I’m always contacted by so many people sharing their own stories, each one unique, each one heartbreaking. It made me realise, every time I’m at work, in a shop, at a restaurant etc. the majority of the other people there will have either experienced or know someone who has experienced baby loss.
“All these people walking around with this weight on their shoulders. Timely support, the right support is key otherwise it can, like with myself, spiral in to depression, anxiety and other mental health illnesses.”
Hannah has paired up with a number of small businesses to run the raffle, there are currently 46 prizes up for grabs, made up from a mix of products and experiences.
The draw will take place live on Instagram on November 4. Tickets are only £1 each, with the option of entering for a chance to win either experiences and products (please note the experiences are Looe/Cornwall based) or to win products only (prizes can be posted anywhere in the UK). All money raised for raffle ticket sales will go directly to Luna’s Fund. To find a full list of prizes or to buy tickets, please visit www.littlecornishcreativeco.com/product/charity-raffle-tickets
