A Looe man is gearing up to compete in a solo rowing race across the Atlantic.
James Overton is in training to take part in the World’s Toughest Row from Antigua to the Canary Islands in December 2026. He aims to break the record for fastest solo row in the 40 to 49 age category.
The 42-year-old is seeking sponsorship to raise the £50,000 needed to purchase the R25 Rannoch Adventure 24-foot ocean rowing boat.
He will then start fundraising for chosen charity My Name’5 Doddie Foundation who are searching for a cure for motor neurone disease.
The cause is close to his heart as his brother-in-law, Michael Langdon, who was a teacher at Looe Community Academy, died having had the disease.
He will also be raising money for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which aims to aid and protect refugees.
James, who works in hospitality management at Trenderway Farm wedding venue at Polperro, is already undertaking a gruelling training regime to ensure he is fully prepared to take on the World’s Toughest Row. He is rowing regularly at Newquay Rowing Club as well as on a rowing machine.
James has also been adventure training and night walking on Bodmin Moor to get himself used to the solitude of the row as well as getting his head around Admiralty charts. He will have to be at the peak of physical fitness as the 3,000-mile row will take around 60 days to complete, which will average 50 miles a day.
James said: “Prior to the COVID I was in training to swim the English Channel.
“I’ve always been a rower and during lockdown I got myself a rowing machine and decided on this challenge instead.
“I’m now doing a lot of gym work to prepare for the challenge as well as doing a lot of rowing in and out of the water.
“I want to raise as much as possible for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation who are searching for a cure for the dreadful condition that is Motor Neurone Disease, which will be in memory of Michael.
“The other charity I’m fundraising for is the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees who do magnificent work under difficult circumstances protecting the worlds stateless and displaced.
“But first in order to row the Atlantic, I will need to have an ocean rowing boat and I’m looking for help in fundraising to get an R25 built.”
James has so far raised more than £1,500 towards the rowing boat but has also received various pledges.
Anyone who would like to make a donation towards the ocean rowing boat can visit www.gofundme.com/f/fundraise-for-an-ocean-rowing-boat