Cornwall is set to get a bus boost with the announcement that Cornwall is set to receive £1,962,162 of additional funding to support bus services.
Announcing the news, the Government has said it has so far invested £3.5 billion in bus services since 2020, aimed at protecting and improving bus travel and helping save people money on public transport, with the grants going towards ensuring bus users pay a low, flat fare for travel across Cornwall and other areas of the United Kingdom.
A spokesperson for the Conservative party, which forms the Government said: “Today’s funding means people across Cornwall area have benefitted from a total of £17,246,247 funding from the Conservative Government to support bus services since 2022.
“The investment comes from the £80-million Bus Services Improvement Plan 2024/25 fund, of which there have been three rounds – building on the £80-million invested in 2023/24 and £1 billion invested in 2022.
“It comes on top of a further £140-million announced in May from the extension of the Bus Service Operators Grant (BSOG), taking the total to continue supporting and protecting bus services across England to £300-million into 2025.
“To help people with the cost of living and save on everyday travel costs, the Conservative Government have also invested £200-million to extend the bus fare cap, with single bus tickets capped at £2 outside London until the end of October 2023 and then at £2.50 until November 30, 2024.
“The £2 fare cap has cut travel costs, particularly in rural areas, where buses are crucial for so many people to get around, with the average fare dropping by 10.8 per cent in rural and non-metropolitan parts of England.
“The measures take total Conservative Government support to protect and improve bus services while keeping fares low to £3.5-billion since 2020.”
Roads Minister Richard Holden MP added: “Buses are the most popular form of public transport and millions of people across the country from the Tees Valley to Torbay rely on their local service to get to work, attend medical appointments and see loved ones.
“We are providing a further £80-million to help local authorities improve and protect essential services, delivering for local communities across the country by enhancing transport connections, supporting passengers and growing the economy.”