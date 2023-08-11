Farmers and land managers in the Tamar Valley AONB can benefit from additional funding that has been confirmed as part of the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme.
An extension to the programme, until March 2025, brings further funds to apply for, to make improvements to the natural environment, cultural heritage and public access on their land. £280,000 has been made available in the Tamar Valley until March 2024, with money still accessible for projects that can be completed by the end of March.
Substantial support will be available from April 2024 to March 2025.
Since 2021, when Farming in Protected Landscapes was launched, 37 projects in the Tamar Valley AONB have been awarded a total of £700,000. The national picture shows a total spend of £25million, approving over 2,400 projects, and helping more than 5,000 farmers and landowners.
Becky Butland, newly-appointed Farming in Protected Landscapes officer for the Tamar Valley AONB, said; “The extra funding that Defra has made available under the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme provides farmers, land managers and the Tamar Valley AONB as a whole with a fantastic opportunity to improve the natural environment around them, support public access on their land and improve the cultural heritage of the Valley.
“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into this role, meeting the farming community and supporting them through this funding programme.”
The programme provides funding for one-off projects which allow farmers and land managers in protected landscapes to: support nature recovery — such as increasing habitats to improve biodiversity or greater connectivity between habitats; mitigate the impacts of climate change — such as reducing flood risk or storing more carbon; provide opportunities for people to discover, enjoy and understand the landscape and its cultural heritage; support nature-friendly and sustainable farm businesses.
Projects could include creating ponds or other wetlands to support a variety of wildlife; conserving historic features on a farm, such as lime kilns or mining heritage; improving access; or even action to reduce carbon emissions or use of plastics on farms.
In need of more inspiration? View the projects supported so far in the Tamar Valley AONB or the Year 2 Update, produced by National Parks England and National Association for AONBs, at www.tamarvalley.org.uk and click on Our Work, Current Projects. You’ll find application forms and guidance notes here, too.
The panel will review applications in September and December this year, and application deadlines are Thursday, August 31, and Tuesday, October 31, respectively.
To discuss any ideas or to ask any questions, contact Becky Butland, Farming in Protected Landscapes officer on [email protected] or call 07354 163254.