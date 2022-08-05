Fun time had by all at Rilla Mill Summer Fayre
Peter Carthew was the fastest model raft Winner at Rilla Mill Summer Fayre
The Summer Fayre took place in Parson’s Meadow, Rilla Mill on Saturday, July 30, when many people enjoyed the various stalls and competitions, especially the many children having a great time.
There was a BBQ and light refreshments available too.
Children brought their model rafts for the annual race on the River Lynher and a total of 21 made it to the finishing line on the very low water level.
The best creation was won by Ada Cloake, second Ruby Wheeler and third Reuben Davy.
The fastest was won by Peter Carthew, second Ellia King and third Alfie Perkins.
Later the Duck Race took place with a total of 1,261 sponsored ducks making their journey downstream to Rilla Mill bridge.
First prize of £100 was won by Joy and Jolyon Dent (No. 173), 2nd Joyce Lloyd £50 (572), 3rd Valerie Lampen £25 (235), 4th Mel Kilby £10 (129).
The 20 winners who received £5 were Joanne Howard duck no.528, Ellen Jordan 1250, Cazi and Julian Sapietis 803, Colin Maunder 968, 586 Sue Bolt, Bryn 906, Guthrie and Erica O’Brian 835, Andy Rennie 123, Rita Hancock 1173, David Dodd 548, Brendan Anderson 1237, Mel Kilby 132, Olli Thom 178, Adam Carthew 664, Rob Blake 943, Kevin Gilbert 771, Alan and Jan Norman 746, Ivy Field, Bray Shop 998, Sally Gisborne 1141 and Zara Souch 1131.
Skittles highest score in the adult section went to Andrew Davy 23 and the junior winner was Dulcie Gilbert 16.
Hook a duck adult winner Kim Gilbert, and junior Tallon King.
Find the duck winner was Fizz Riley.
Name the duck, “Baxter”, was won by Natalie Kilby.
Welly wanging adult winner was Charlie Northey with a distance of 25.4 metres, junior was MJ at 11.9 metres.
Thanks were expressed to Blood Bike duty rider, Alan Brittain for attending but as he was “on call” could only stay for an hour but hope that some of those attending were able to speak to him and enjoy hearing about the good work that they do.
Thanks also went to the village hall committee members for all their help, all those who sponsored the many ducks and attended to make it a great community day in the parish. Profits will be for the upkeep of Rilla Mill Village Hall to be announced later.
Brendan Anderson has not collected his duck winner of £5 — contact 01579 362526.
Brendan Anderson has not collected his duck winner of £5 — contact 01579 362526.