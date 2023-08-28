A month of community fun and events in Bodmin continued last weekend with the annual KBSK Fun in the Park event, writes Aaron Greenaway.
Raising money to go towards the work of the MIKES Trust formed after the death of Mike Allen, members of the community, including Devon and Cornwall Police and residents joined the KBSK Performing Arts groups for a day of family fun at the town’s Priory Park.
Billed as a day of celebration, even the odd rain shower couldn’t dampen spirits as a plethora of activities brought true community jollification in a month that’s seen a full plate of events in the town’s social calendar.
A spokesperson for KBSK said after the event: “Woweeeey! KBSK Fun in the Park was one to remember. We have so many thank yous to make! We’d like to thank our wonderful performers Prodigal UPG, you lovely lot are so special! Also thank you to Off the Wall, thank you so much, and a big ups to intoBodmin!
“Thank you to every organisation and community minded project that joined us in our mission in raising some money for the incredible MIKES Trust and to bring outdoor performances and activity to truly wrap up our time to move summer fun!
“Thank you to the KBSK team, volunteers and our wonderful youth leaders for going above and beyond! Special mention to our own Sophie for bringing it all together! Thank you to our funders Active Cornwall and Safer Cornwall.
“Thank you, Bodmin Police, for joining in some fun, as well as Plymouth Argyle, Big Shots Football School, Discovering42, Asgard Cornwall, Co-op, Bodmin Town Council, Snap Fitness Bodmin, Bodmin Keep: Cornwall’s Army Museum, St John Ambulance Cormac and Autism Friendly Events
“Finally, a big thank you to every person that came and celebrated the end of summer with us. Not even the rain stopped us, in fact we danced in it!”