Fun fete for all
Thursday 4th August 2022 11:00 am
Receiving a basket of flowers from Zelda Scott is Avis Gill who opened the fete
The ever popular St James Church Fete made its welcome return to St Kew on Saturday, July 23, being held by the kind permission of the owners of Trescobel.
The fete was opened by Avis Gill who said she was so pleased to be invited to come along and get the fete under way raising much needed funds for the St James Church at St Kew.
There was no surprise to see how popular this little fete is — crowds came along with much on offer including the ever popular bric-a-brac, good china, nearly new toys and not forgetting the cake stall which was sold out within a very short time.
