Over 20 rail services are set to be cancelled or amended tomorrow (June 1) amid the ongoing industrial dispute between the RMT and ASLEF trade unions and the Rail Delivery Group, the body which represents railway operators.
Despite tomorrow not being a strike day, multiple railway services are impacted by industrial action short of a strike. This means that staff taking industrial action will refuse to work overtime beyond their contracted hours or refuse to work on rest days.
GWR warn ahead of tomorrow's service: "Industrial action short of a strike means there will be some short-notice cancellations or alterations.
"Ahead of further industrial action on Friday 2 June, some late-night trains may be subject to change. Please check before you travel.
"The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not operate."
There is set to be further disruption to services on Friday and Saturday with further strike days set to go ahead.
Full list of cancellations for June 1 - list correct as of 16:00 pm, May 31
05:33 Plymouth to London Paddington due 09:21
05:40 Bristol Temple Meads to Penzance due 10:10
05:57 Liskeard to Looe due 06:27
06:05 Penzance to London Paddington due 11:29
06:30 Looe to Liskeard due 06:59
06:37 Plymouth to London Paddington due 10:29
07:10 Penzance to London Paddington due 12:29
07:13 Liskeard to Looe due 07:43
07:27: Exeter St Davids to Penzance due 10:43
07:54 Looe to Liskeard due 08:26
08:03 London Paddington to Penzance due 13:29
08:30 Liskeard to Looe due 09:03
09:04 London Paddington to Newquay due 14:17
09:05 Looe to Liskeard due 09:34
10:04 London Paddington to Penzance due 15:00
14:55 Newquay to London Paddington due 20:22
17:36 London Paddington to Plymouth due 21:25
18:23 Par to Newquay due 19:15
18:36 London Paddington to Plymouth due 22:10
19:22 Newquay to Par due 20:11
20:29 Par to Newquay due 21:21
21:26 Newquay to Par due 22:15
21:30 Plymouth to Gunnislake due 22:16
22:22 Gunnislake to Plymouth due 23:07
Amended Services
08:00 Cardiff Central to Penzance due 13:40 - will be terminated at Exeter St Davids.
It will no longer call at Dawlish, Teignmouth, Newton Abbot, Totnes, Ivybridge, Plymouth, Saltash, St Germans, Menheniot, Liskeard, Bodmin Parkway, Lostwithiel, Par, St Austell, Truro, Redruth, Camborne, Hayle, St Erth and Penzance.
17:50 Penzance to London Paddington due 23:59 - will be terminated at Bristol Temple Meads
It will no longer call at Bath Spa, Chippenham, Swindon, Didcot Parkway, Reading and London Paddington.
19:15 Penzance to Bristol Temple Meads due 00:06 - will be started at Exeter St Davids It will no longer call at Penzance, St Erth, Hayle, Camborne, Redruth, Truro, St Austell, Par, Lostwithiel, Bodmin Parkway, Liskeard, Menheniot, St Germans, Saltash, St Budeaux Ferry Road, Keyham, Dockyard, Devonport, Plymouth, Ivybridge, Totnes, Newton Abbot, Teignmouth and Dawlish.The latest updates can be found on the GWR Journeycheck page: https://www.journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway/