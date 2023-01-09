THE full inquest into the death of a mental health blogger and advocate with links to Liskeard and Launceston began this morning (Monday, January 9) at Manchester South Coroner’s Court.
Beth Matthews, 26, died on March 21, 2022, at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester. She had been transferred to the hospital earlier that day from the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport where she was being detained under Section 3 of the Mental Health Act.
Beth, a support worker from Menheniot near Liskeard, had struggled with her mental health for a number of years and attempted to take her life in 2019.
Through her blog “Life Beyond The Ledge” Beth told of how she had attempted to jump from the bridge over the A30 along the A388 Tavistock Road, Launceston. She was talked down by a local on their way to work, but just two days later she jumped from the same spot sustaining life altering injuries.
The blog, which focused on her mental health struggles, offered hope and understanding to the thousands of people who read it and followed her social media accounts.