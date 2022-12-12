Ashtorre Centre at Saltash Waterside was full on Saturday evening (December 3) for a Christmas concert given by Saltash Ladies Choir directed by Linda Eastlake and accompanied by Gabrielle Lewis on the piano.
Welcoming the choir and audience, Mrs Lynn Marsh, Chairperson of Ashtorre, said this was the first concert by the Ladies Choir at Ashtorre for three years due to the Covid restrictions.
The choir began with “Its beginning to look like Christmas” and “Christmas Bells.” Liz Churchill and Sarah Doney sang a duet “Silent Night” and guest artists Tony Marsh, and Roger Smith on the guitar sang “Star Lullaby”, “Do you hear what I hear” and others and Tony read a poem by Charles Causly.
Choir member Gail McMan sang “Have yourself a merry Christmas”
The choir in good voice although depleted in numbers sang several other seasonal songs and ended with “Glory to God in the Highest”.
Coffee tea and mince pies were served during the interval.