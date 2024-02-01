A GROUP of residents from Par worked hard to help pull invasive plants and shrubbery from the dunes of the beach last weekend.

A total of 12 volunteers and organisers from the group called 'Friends of Par Beach' spent the morning tackling plants such as gorse, rosa rugosa and sea buckthorn on the lower part of the dunes – helping them to stay mobile and support the life of dune plants instead.

Jenny Tagney, chair of Friends of Par Beach, said: "Huge thanks and well done to all involved!"

The group were donated tools from Making Space for Sand to assist them.

Jenny continued: "Not only do the tools include essential hand tools such as hand mattocks, secateurs, garden forks (large and small) but also gauntlets plus a battery operated brush cutter with safety equipment and support to train two members to use it!

"We are extremely grateful to Andy Nelson and Jolyon Sharpe of Making Space for Sand for their generous support.

"It will really help us to provide anyone who volunteers with the most helpful tools to use. Thanks guys!"