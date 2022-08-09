Fresh take on enchanting childhood classic

The plot follows the original, and the same themes are there: courage, imagination, and maternal love; the tension between the careless, wild joy of childhood and the burdens of adulthood. Hickson widens the lens out still further to explore themes of gender identity and fluidity, and her play is really not just so much about what it is to be a woman as what it is to be a human trying to find a place that feels like it fits. Each of the characters is looking for something or coming to terms with something: a lost child, unrequited love, or advancing age.