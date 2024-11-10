LISKEARD’S Royal Naval Association (RNA) has been given the freedom of the town.
In a presentation which took place after the Liskeard Remembrance Parade, mayor Christina Whitty thanked the Liskeard branch for its commitment to the town over the 38 years it has been running. The RNA had always been dedicated in attending both official and unofficial town events, she said.
Pictured (above) receiving the award is chairman of the Liskeard RNA, Sm Marie Belfitt, vice chairman Sm Bill Billings, and National Council representatives Sm Warwick Belfitt.