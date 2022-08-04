Freedom of the Town parade to be hosted by Liskeard RBL
On November 11, 2021, a certificate was presented by the Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy to the Liskeard Branch of the Royal British Legion.
This granted the Honorary Freedom of the Town, with all privileges, honours and distinction thereof in recognition of 100 years of service within the community. The certificate bearing the Common Seal of the Town Council is proudly displayed in the RBL Club.
To publicly celebrate this distinguished tribute, on Sunday, August 14, a parade will commence from the Cattle Market at 1.30pm, and through the town to the War Memorial.
A short wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate VJ Day will then take place, to honour those who served and gave their lives fighting the war in the Far East. A March Past and Salute in front of Webb’s House will follow on the return march to the starting point.
The Parade will consist of the town council leading Liskeard Branch Members, Liskeard RNA members, RBL County and Branch members, Standard Bearers, Liskeard Air and Army Cadets, Veterans and representatives of the uniformed Youth Organisations, with the pace being set by the Parade Marshal and the Liskeard Silver Band.
We do urge and invite as many of these group members to join us if possible.
We also hope for a strong turn-out from members of the public to support this worthy honour, that not only retains an historical tradition, but allows a corporate sharing of the values of service that have been upheld by the Royal British Legion during the past 100 years and to encourage continuity.
Please arrive in the Cattle Market if you qualify to join the March by 1pm and please note the lower end of Dean Street, Barras Street, the Parade and part of Pound St will be closed to traffic between 1.30pm and 2.15pm.
