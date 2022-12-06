PROPERTY prices are predicted to tumble over the coming months, with some experts warning the average seller could see the value of their home drop by up to £5,000.
And with interest rates continuing to soar, those looking to move in 2023 will be nervous about what the future holds.
But, fear not, help is at hand. Here property expert Jonathan Rolande offers 25 free tips which can boost the chances of selling your home.
1) Make sure you put a for sale board up. It will act as a 24/7 advert, and will attract potentially thousands of “looks” per day.
2) Aim to make sure you get all your legal work done in advance so problems can be resolved before they cause an issue.
3) Before a viewing make sure your property is clean, tidy and free of too much clutter. Don’t forget the loft and garage. A potential buyer will definitely want to look.
4) If you’ve been on the market a while, consider getting the details refreshed and have new professional photos
5) Check your EPC, if a few improvements move you up a grade, do the work and have a new EPC carried out. It could make all the difference.
6) Take five minutes to check Rightmove price bands and make sure yours is in the right search category (ie. Band is 300k and the next 325k so don’t be £305,000 or you’ll be in no man’s land).
7) Make sure your house number is prominent and for dark evenings, leave on outside lights – it will create a homely feel that will draw in prospective buyers.
8) If you have good schools nearby, make sure the agent adds this into the features list. All too often they are missed off.
9) Ask your agent for a Facebook Pindrop advert to target your home in the area plus 20km, amongst people who might not be looking there. It can make all the difference.
10) If you can, arrange viewings when the area looks its best so if near a school avoid school run times, or if you are on a busy road, avoid rush hour.
11) Look around, would tactical decorating help – don’t spend fortunes but painting dated tiles or adding cheerful cushions on an old sofa might add thousands.
12) If your property is a leasehold, approach your landlord to find out the cost of a lease renewal if needed, before you go on the market.
13) Is there a chunk of cash in the reserve fund of your flat? If so, find out how much and tell the agent and viewers as it will save them money in the long run.
14) Classic trick, but baking a cake works – subliminal selling to the senses is tried and tested!
To save time, buy part baked bread or cake and warm it up pre-viewings for the same effect.
15) Chains are a pain so if you’re willing to move out, let everyone know – buyers will prioritise your property.
16) If there’s insulation in the walls and loft, tell everyone – saving fuel is a priority for everyone now.
17) Keep curtains open daytime and fully closed at night for a bright, airy, and comfy-cosy effect.
18) If you have high speed broadband and 5G, let everyone know.
19) Ask yourself, is there a commercial angle? Could your property be used for something like a nursery, dentist or clinic? Is there a possible building plot or room to extend? Investigate all the angles.
20) Establish who your likely buyer is and tailor the marketing and property towards them.
21) Choose a good solicitor who won’t hold things up when the time comes.
22) Get all receipts and guarantees to hand for buyers to look at
23) If your home is cheap to run, have a recent gas and electricity bill handy too. It could really make all the difference for a wavering buyer.
24) Also consider multi-agency, the agents might try a bit harder on a no sale-no fee basis.
25) Spread the word on social media yourself and ask friends to share your posts, you’ll be surprised who might know someone looking in your area.