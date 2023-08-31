Bodmin's Priory Park will this weekend be turned into a free open-air cinema for the whole family in an event hosted by Bodmin Town Council.
'Movies in the Park' will see three family friendly, recently released films screened between 11am and 7pm.
The three films being shown are the Super Mario Brothers movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Top Gun Maverick.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: "Join us on Saturday the 9th of September in Priory park starting at 11.00am for the first movies in the park. This event is free for all the community so come along with a picnic, blankets and enjoy the show!"