FREE bus passes could end next year for children whose route to school is deemed suitable to walk by Cornwall Council.
The local authority is reviewing 16 of its funded travel-to-education routes, including those linking Dobwalls and St Cleer to Liskeard School and Community College.
Both these routes have previously had Pedestrian Route Assessments (PRA) carried out and have been assessed as ‘suitable to walk’, but free transport is currently still provided.
The proposed change would be phased in from September 2024.
A handful of routes to primary schools are also under review, including Hatt to Landulph Primary, and Joan Moffat Close to Hillfort Primary in Liskeard.
Cornwall Council says that it generally provides free school transport only to those pupils who live further than two miles from their nearest school (children up to Year 3) and further than three miles if they’re in Year 4 or above.
Exceptions to this policy are made for children with disabilities, or children who live within the statutory distance, but whose route has been assessed as unsuitable for pedestrians.
The council says the changes will offer more children and young people the opportunity to walk or cycle to school, benefitting health and the environment, and will save the local authority up to £50,000 to £60,000 per year.
It added that children may still need to be accompanied on routes deemed suitable to walk and that it’s the responsibility of parents and carers to ensure their child arrives safely at school. The council adds: “It is ultimately the parents/carers who decide how the journey to and from school should be undertaken, including whether walking or cycling would be appropriate.”
At the time the PRAs were carried out in 2022, local people in St Cleer pointed out that the walking route to Liskeard involves a secluded track that becomes very muddy in wet weather and roads that are largely unlit, making it difficult and potentially dangerous to navigate in the dark mornings and afternoons.
The council says it is keen to understand the impact the removal of free transport could have on families, schools and traffic.
A consultation has been launched and will run until October 1. Parents and carers are being urged to have their say on the Let’s Talk Cornwall website where a full list of the affected routes can also be found.
Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard, explains: “I encourage all parents and students to respond to the consultation and give the Council their views on how these changes would impact them.
“I have sat on the Home to School Transport Appeals committee for a number of years, and overruled the Council when we think the Council have got it wrong over unsafe walking routes to school.
“I am yet to see the proposed safe walking routes into Liskeard, but will be following this closely. These are only proposals at this stage, and may not come to anything.
“If there are serious concerns, the Council can be sure that local Councillors like myself will be sticking up for local people through the Appeals Committee if necessary.”
Cllr Jane Pascoe, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls, added: “I believe safeguarding our childrens’ to access education is paramount and that whilst I understand the cost of school transport is colossal, money should never outweigh the safety of the children.”
To fill out the survey, visit letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/suitable-walking-routes or for a paper copy email [email protected], or call 0300 1234 222