ATTRACTIONS across the county are opening their doors with free admission in March as part of National Lottery Open Week.
From Saturday, March 15, to Sunday, March 23, anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket will be able to access free tickets to National Trust properties as well as a host of other venue including cinemas, theatres. Local cultural spaces are also offering free drinks and admission such as The Box in Plymouth.
Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England and chair of the National Lottery Forum, said: “National Lottery Open Week is a chance to get outside and explore the UK’s rich history, stunning landscapes and vibrant culture through free and low-cost days out.
“We’re thrilled to bring back National Lottery Open Week for another year, it’s our way of thanking National Lottery players who raise £30-million every week for good causes, supporting vital projects in arts, sports, heritage, and communities nationwide.”
Tickets to the Eden Project near St Austell have already sold out for the weekends but week-time tickets are still available.
National Trust properties across Cornwall including Cotehele in South East Cornwall, Lanhydrock near Bodmin are offering free entry. The week of free entry at Cotehele coincides with the Daffodil Festival from March 15 to 18.
In 2024, more than 500 National Lottery funded venues across the UK said “thank you” to The National Lottery players by offering free and low-cost days out. Since its inception, the fund has given out £43bn to more than 685,000 projects including supporting projects in local communities.
A list of attractions taking part can be viewed on the National Lottery interactive map by going to www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/open-week/offers?region=south-west and all terms and conditions can be found on the website or hosting National Trust property sites.