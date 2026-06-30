A STRANDED mother and her teenage son had to be rescued on Saturday, June 28, after they became cut off by the high tide at a Cornish beach.
Falmouth Coastguard tasked Fowey RNLI to rescue the pair who had arrived at Little Lantic beach, near Fowey, with the father on a jet ski during the afternoon.
Due to the sea swell and waves, the three of them felt it was unsafe for all to depart on the jet ski.
The father left the mother and his 13-year-old son on the beach and planned to moor up the jet ski, before meeting with them back at the car park above Lantic Bay.
However, the high tide and waves made it impossible for the mother and son to get to the main beach.
After being stranded for three hours, the pair were getting increasingly cold and the mother called 999 and requested assistance from the coastguard.
A spokesperson from Fowey RNLI said: “Fowey’s volunteer crew launched their D class inshore lifeboat at 8.25am and arrived on scene just 10 minutes later.
“It was a tricky beach landing for the lifeboat crew, but they successfully achieved it and both casualties were taken onboard the lifeboat.
“Due to the surge and waves on the main beach, it was deemed unsafe to attempt a landing to drop them there, so the casualties were brought back to Polruan pontoon where they were reunited with the father.”
The incident comes just two days after the Fowey lifeboat crew were called into action to help three people on board a vessel with engine problems just off Carylon Bay.
The lifeboat were tasked on Friday, June 26 after the coastguard had received a 999 call from crew on a 16ft Bow Rider that had reported engine trouble.
Those on board had dropped the anchor but were concerned that it was not holding and that they were drifting towards the rocks with the wind picking up.
A Fowey spokesperson added: “Fowey’s crew launched their Atlantic 85 lifeboat and arrived on scene at 7,15pm. The lifeboat mechanic, Oli Luck, managed to get the casualty vessel started and the lifeboat then escorted the casualty vessel back to Fowey.
“The vessel then made its own way back to its mooring in Golant.
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