THE sound of church bells ringing for the wedding of a member of the Fowey Lifeboat crew was interrupted - by the sound of lifeboat pagers going off.
Fortunately, not all the lifeboat crew were at the town’s parish church for the wedding on Saturday so there were enough volunteers available to launch the all-weather lifeboat without disrupting the ceremony.
The lifeboat went to the rescue of three people and a dog on a 16ft boat that had broken down off Pentewan at lunchtime.
The crew towed the boat safely back to the harbour while the wedding celebrations were continuing.