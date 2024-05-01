A LOCAL harbour master has welcomed an inaugural visit of a cruise ship by exchanging a plaque with its captain.
Representatives from Fowey Harbour were thrilled to welcome the Le Lyrial, operated by Ponant, as she made her maiden voyage to the coastal town of Fowey.
Passengers on board the ship were given a warm Fowey welcome as they stepped off the ship to explore the town.
Despite the weather it was said that the passengers had a good time exploring the area by taking part in guided walks and coach tours to the Lost Gardens of Heligan.
To celebrate the visit to the seaside town, harbour master Captain Paul Thomas exchanged plaques with Le Lyrials captain, Captain Devorsine.
From Fowey, the plaque was made in wood and resin by Newquay-based artist Mark Richards – it depicts a scene of the Fowey Estuary.
Later on in the day after its arrival, the ship was set off and bound for the Isles of Scilly on another adventure.