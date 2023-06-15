Those travelling on the ferry from Fowey to Mevagissey were in for a site as dolphins joined them on their journey.
Passengers using the ferry have been treated to regular sightings of Risso dolphins over the last few weeks. A spokesperson from the Mevagissey to Fowey Ferry explained: We have had unusually regular sightings of these gorgeous creatures over the last few weeks. We rarely see them, typically only a handful of times in a whole season.”
However, this year, the dolphins – which are actually closer relatives of whales – have been hanging around for all to see. “They are very shy and keep themselves to themselves,” the spokesperson added. “Unlike he common dolphin who are inquisitive and playful.”
The dolphins can reach a massive four meters in length and weigh up to half a tonne. Varying in colour, you can find them almost white, all the way to a very dark grey. A spokesperson explained: “Their diets consist mainly of quid, but we think they are feeding off the cuttle fish that are currently in our Cornish waters.
“We don’t think it will be long till they move away from our coastline and back into deeper waters but its sure been a welcome sight for our passengers and us!”