Mr Weaver, who also runs the Made in Cornwall scheme, spoke to LDRS after the eventful meeting. He said: “Since we took on an ailing Fowey Christmas Market in 2015 we have gone well beyond the call of duty to make the event what it is today; a huge asset to Fowey and Cornwall, a winter lifeline to its businesses and something to look forward to for its residents and the wider community, locally and internationally, who are part of the 20,000 visitors who enjoy the festive weekend each year.