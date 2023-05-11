Newquay Spaceport’s Melissa Quinn will talk about the highs and lows of overseeing the UK’s first rocket launch in Fowey Town Hall on Saturday 13 May, followed by Professor Kate Williams talking about her latest TV programme, ‘Secrets of the Royal Palaces’, literary editor Lennie Goodings talking about feminist publisher Virago Books, BBC news editor Mark Easton talking about the world’s islands and finally Sir Vince Cable on what it takes to be a good politician.