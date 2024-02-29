FOUR people were taken unwell after a heavy goods vehicle crashed into a tank containing chemicals.
Police were called to reports of a chemical spillage in the village of Lanivet, during the afternoon of Wednesday, February 28.
The incident, on private land, led to a woman being taken to hospital as a matter of precaution, with police reporting that four people were taken unwell after the incident.
They added that it was believed that the heavy goods vehicle reversed into the tank, causing the spillage. The type of chemical spilled was not confirmed by Devon and Cornwall Police.
The road was closed while the scene was made safe, with the vehicle later removed.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to Lanivet at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, February 28, after reports a lorry driver had reversed into a chemical tank on private land, causing a spillage.
"The fire and ambulance services, as well as the Environment Agency were also called. Four people became unwell, and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
"Local closures were put in place while the scene was made safe, and a vehicle removed."