FOUR South East Cornwall-based projects are set to benefit from a share of £1.9-million in grants from Cornwall Council.
Callington Youth Project Group, the Zone Health & Well-Being Hub in Downderry, plus Saltash Town Council and 2nd Saltash Scout Group are all set to benefit significantly after applications they made to the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund were approved.
In what is the fourth round of funding awarded since 2020, the four projects are set to benefit local communities, as well as support future development.
Callington Youth Project Group have been awarded £100,000 towards the Youth Community Centre project, which aims to acquire a building to establish a youth centre within the town.
At Downderry, a sum of £80,000 will go towards phase two of the Lambeage Village Hall improvement project, which will see increased capacity for community activities.
In Saltash, a figure of £100,000 is to be used to create a new play area for children aged seven and under on Jubilee Green, next to a new community sensory garden.
The town’s Scout Group will also benefit from a similar figure, as they look to carry out a two-storey extension to the Latchbrook Community Centre, as well the refurbishment of a games court and green space.
The successful applications are part of 23 that have been awarded as part of the CIL fund, which since its launch has awarded £5.7-million to projects across the county.
Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing and planning, said: “The CIL fund allows us to raise funds for new developments and pass this onto community projects making a real difference.
“With this funding, we are able to support many worthwhile schemes and organisations working to improve facilities and access to opportunities. I’m pleased we are able to put this funding to good use.”