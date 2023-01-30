AN application for four residential dwellings on land North East of Mount Folly, Bodmin by Mr Ollie Ebelis has been given conditional approval by Cornwall Council.
The application was granted subject to several conditions by the local authority. These included the refusal of any demolition until a programme of archaeological work has taken place, that the properties may not be occupied until a turning area and parking spaces for use with the properties have been built as indicated, that the roof will be clad of natural slate, providing a sample of stone to the LPA prior to commencement on the site and that no heating flues or vents shall be fitted to the external envelope of the building without prior written agreement.
Bodmin Town Council supported the application, however, it was objected to by one of it’s councillors in a personal capacity. Former Mayor, Cllr Andy Coppin, raised a number of concerns about the development, including one where he felt it would introduce additional traffic on a road which was not, in his opinion, to take it. He also expressed concerns of too many properties being ‘crammed in’ to the site.
Cornwall Council’s lead local flood authority also objected to the proposals, stating that there was insufficient evidence that the site, located in the Bodmin Critical Drainage area, can be adequately drained.