THERE are reports of traffic chaos in Saltash this morning (Wednesday, January 5) after a four car accident on the A38.
Delays of 35 minutes are being reported for cars travelling eastward to Plymouth across the Tamar bridge causing widespread congestion.
The incident at the B3413 St Budeaux junction is also causing traffic through Saltash to Carkeel roundabout to back up, with many routes around the town gridlocked.
According to reports by Devon and Cornwall Police: “Long delays and one lane closed due to accident, four vehicles involved on A38 Devon Expressway Eastbound after B3413 (St Budeaux Junction).
“Congestion to back to the Carkeel Roundabout.
“Travel time is around 35 minutes.”