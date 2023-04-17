The beach clean was organised with Turn The Tide, a one-man- strong environmental conservation organisation who is helping to reduce plastics from the beaches and raise awareness.
The huge team of people set off across the beach picking up rubbish and plastics from the sand.
A spokesperson from the beach clean explained: “A staggering amount of small and micro plastics as well as fishing debris were removed from the beach thanks to everyones hard work.”
The next beach clean is organised to take place on May 6.