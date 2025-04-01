A FORMER police sergeant has admitted a misconduct charge after forming an 'inappropriate relationship' with a member of the public.
Martyn Newitt, 39, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to the offence committed while he was on public duty.
Newitt, of Liskeard, Cornwall, who wore a black suit and blue tie and full beard, was accompanied by friends or family and spoke to plead guilty.
No further details of the charge was read out today and Newitt will be sentenced at a later date.
He had previously appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to a charge of computer misuse - that between June 25 2020 and April 13 2021 in Cornwall, he caused a computer to perform a function to secure or enable unauthorised access to a program or data.
The court heard that the misconduct by the former Devon & Cornwall Police officer had happened between May 26 2020 and December 27 2021.
He was bailed ahead of his next hearing by District Judge Michael Cullum to April 25.