A former Liskeard Police Officer has appeared in court on charges of dangerous driving.
PC Craig Powell, 43, an officer with Devon and Cornwall Police formerly based in Liskeard was summonsed before Plymouth Magistrates Court on one charge of dangerous driving.
The allegation faced by PC Powell relates to an incident of dangerous driving which occurred while he was on duty in Truro on October 22, 2021.
After the incident, PC Powell remained on duty despite having his emergency driving exemptions suspended.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A Devon and Cornwall Police officer is due to appear in court on Wednesday 4 January 2023, accused of dangerous driving.
“Police Constable Craig Powell, aged 43, has been summonsed before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court where he will face one charge.
“The allegation relates to an incident which occurred whilst the officer was on duty in Truro on 22 October 2021.
“PC Powell had his emergency driving exemptions suspended and has remained on full duties.”