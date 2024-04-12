A gobsmacked Rose said: “I’ve been an Omaze subscriber for a while and to be honest, because I know I’ve entered every draw automatically, I don’t keep track of all the houses each time, so had no clue what we’d won at first. We thought maybe it was a little holiday to Cornwall or a few hundred pounds – we didn’t think for one minute that we’d won a £3-million pound house there – things like this just don’t happen to people like us. When they confirmed the prize I was an emotional wreck!