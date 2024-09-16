Recent surveys have found an adult Marsh Fritillary butterfly, along with its caterpillar webs, a species threatened in the UK and across Europe and the first in years to be spotted on the site. There have been reports of other insects on the land, including the elusive Tormentil Mining Bee, a priority species which is in decline and has become scarce across the UK. The site is also host to the largest collection of Marsh Clubmoss in the South West, a rare species of moss.