MEMBERS of the Foresters Court Pendennis enjoyed their visit to the Penlee House Gallery and Museum in Penzance recently.
During the visit, member Ken Thomas spotted a painting titled ‘The Milk Cart’, an oil on canvas from around 1920 by renowned artist Frank Gascoigne Heath.
Ken shared a remarkable personal connection - back in 1993, while serving with St. John’s Ambulance, he had transported Tony and Bobby, the artist’s son and daughter-in-law, from Penzance Hospital to Pembery Hospital near Royal Tunbridge Wells.
He also recalled that the late artist had painted a portrait of his great-uncle, Ben Jeffery, which still hangs in the Queen’s Hotel in Penzance. Adding to the family ties, Ben’s father had even taught Frank’s son, Tony, how to fish.
Meanwhile, member Carole Date discovered a painting by J.T. Richardson titled ‘Low Tide, St. Michael’s Mount’. She shared a fascinating connection, recounting how her great-grandmother, Catherine Pearce, was born on the iconic Cornish island and may well have been there when the painting was completed.
A stunning piece created by members of the Embroidered Bees Project also caught the group’s attention. It provided Foresters member Gary Webber with the perfect opportunity to share his extensive knowledge of horticulture, as he explained details about some of the bees featured in the artwork.
The group explored a captivating collection of paintings and exhibits, exchanging personal stories over lunch at the Orangery Café.
After refreshments, they continued their exploration, browsed the gift shop, and ended the day with a pleasant stroll through the grounds, admiring various antiquities and unusual sculptures. Along the way, they even encountered some friendly locals - remarkably tame squirrels that ran up to greet visitors without a hint of fear.
Court Pendennis, the local branch of the Foresters Friendly Society, will next gather in March for its Annual General Meeting and appointment of officers. Later in the month, members will also enjoy a social visit to Trewidden Gardens.
The Foresters always warmly welcome new members. For more information, please contact the local Secretary, Gary Webber, via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 01326 315055.