A FOOTBALL loving nursing home resident from Calstock looks back on his sporting days as he celebrates turning 90.
Born on February 26 1934, Paul Walters lived out his early years in the riverside village with his parents Tom and Ena.
He spent 22 years working at a chip basket company, chopping wood which had been imported from around the globe to Cornwall – this is also where he met his wife.
Switching gears to Cornwall Council road maintenance team, Paul maintained more than just roads – he also maintained his lifelong love of sports.
From his days as a left back and captain for the Calstock football team to cheering on Plymouth Argyle, Paul was always in the game.
His sporting spirit even led him to score a penalty during a match at Plymouth’s home grounds, though the victory remained elusive.
Off the pitch, he was a whiz at snooker and table tennis where he played at the Calstock social club.
His boxing skills were nothing but a ‘knock out’ as he fondly recalls beating a marine from the Liskeard boxing club.
Now residing at Chyvarhas residential and nursing home in Callington, Paul’s passion for sports continues to shine proving that age is just a ‘chip’ off the old block.