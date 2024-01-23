FOOD parcels that reduce waste while helping people in need will soon be available in Callington.
Devon and Cornwall Food Action will be launching its project in the town with monthly deliveries from the end of February.
Founded in 2010, the registered charity supports any individial, family or community experiencing hardship or instability. It works with supermarkets and producers to redistribute surplus food that would otherwise have been thrown away.
The food box scheme is not only open to those in financial difficulty – anybody can join, as the intention is to reduce the amount of good produce that ends up going to landfill.
The organisation assures people that the food it provides is all perfectly fit for consumption – and for £25, people will receive goods worth more than £80 if bought in the shops.
The project has already been running in the Tamar Valley for several months, and last year across Devon and Cornwall as a whole the equivalent of 200 tonnes of food was redistributed.
A spokesperson for Callington Town Council said: “Many people are finding things difficult with the increasing costs of living. We are also all aware of the crisis the environment is under, and trying to reduce our impact can seem too costly when we are on a budget.
“With this initiative you can make a difference. We’re pleased to be able to provide this service to the parish of Callington and Kelly Bray.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Food Action explained why the organisation asks for a £25 donation from those receiving parcels: “We ask for donations because we are a registered charity, not a food bank.
“Each and every donation enables us to continue supporting and feeding our local communities. It goes towards electricity, storage, refrigeration, warehouse costs, vehicle upkeep and fuel.
“Not only are we repurposing otherwise lost-to-landfill food and other donated goods but we are feeding individuals and families at the same time. We are a full-circle charity for those facing a period of food poverty or food crisis but who don’t necessarily require the service of a food bank.
“Our food boxes are known to be bursting at the seams with a wide variety of goods including fresh, frozen, tinned and ambient products. Where we can, we also try to include additional items such as household goods or toiletries.”
Callington’s first delivery of food boxes will be on Thursday February 29 in the free Saltash Road car park between 11.30am-1pm. The scheme will then run on a monthly basis.
To order a box, fill out the form on the town council website, email [email protected] or call 01579 384039. Orders must be placed by Monday February 26, and boxes can be paid for with cash or card on collection.