New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bango Kitchen And The Shellfish Pig, at Bango Kitchen, 11b Merchants Wharf, Commercial Road, Penryn was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 12.
And Beach Shack, at Millandreath Beach Bar & Bistro, Millendreath Holiday Village, Millendreath, Looe was given a score of three on November 12.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,614 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,319 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.