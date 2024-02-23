New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Savoy Cinema, at Merlin Cinemas Limited, Savoy Cinema, 16 Causewayhead, Penzance was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 1.
And She Sells, at The Candy Shop, East Wharf, Mevagissey, St Austell was given a score of three on February 1.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,588 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,265 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.