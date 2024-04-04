New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Ship Inn, at Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13.
And Coach And Horses (Rosudgeon), at The Coach And Horses Inn, Kenneggy Downs, Rosudgeon, Penzance was given a score of two on March 13.
It means that of Cornwall's 538 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 369 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.