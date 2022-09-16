Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Friday 16th September 2022 9:47 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Terraza, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 2, The Ark, 1 East Street, Newquay was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.
And Emon's Kebab House, a takeaway at 47 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall was given a score of three on August 25.