Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall establishments

Wednesday 29th June 2022 10:33 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pots Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 55 Fore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 7.
And The Split Bean, a takeaway at Lower Wharf Centre Take Away, The Wharf, Bude, Cornwall was also given a score of four on June 7.